ICYMI: From a 16% maths mark in matric to obtaining 2 degrees with cum laude, she never gave up

If there is a will, there is a way. Theshaya Naidoo, a 22-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, is a testament to this old proverb. She had to navigate her perfectionistic family, bullying, colourism and a 16% mathematics mark in Matric on her way to attaining two degrees with cum laude.

Naidoo also moonlights as a content creator on social media. She focuses on education, productivity and finance content. In a family of intellectuals, Naidoo said mediocrity was never tolerated. ‘’There was an expectation to strive for excellence in everything we did. We were always encouraged to push ourselves to our limits and to continuously improve. ‘’While this may have been challenging at times, it taught me to never settle for less than what I am capable of and to always aim higher,’’ she said.

Naidoo credits this mindset as having been instrumental in her personal and professional growth as it acted as a motivator to pursue her goals with passion and determination. The high achiever attended Raisethorpe Secondary School, where she claimed that she was relentlessly bullied for having dark skin. ‘’It made me feel very isolated and alone. It was a very tough time in my life, and I struggled to find a way to cope with the emotional pain.’’ Despite these challenges, Naidoo attempted to enjoy high school. She sought this by participating in extracurricular activities. However,she added that the constant harassment and exclusion made it difficult to be fully engaged.

So when she matriculated in 2017, she was not surprised by the 16% mark. Naidoo had even pre-emptively mentally prepared herself to take a high certificate in legal studies as a stepping stone to an bachelor of laws degree, as she was convinced that she did not not achieved a bachelor’s pass. However, she recalled her father calling her with the surprising news that she had, in fact, attained a bachelor’s pass. She did not consider rewriting Maths because the experience had caused her significant anxiety and depression, and she had to, instead, rethink her career aspirations. She was then accepted to study for a bachelor of social science degree at the University of KwaZulu Natal, where she elected to major in law, criminology and forensic sciences.

‘’This was a much better fit for my interests and abilities, and I was able to excel in this degree. I graduated cum laude in 2020, which was a huge accomplishment for me, and something I never thought was possible.’’ Naidoo said that the legal system can be used to help people. ‘’I want to help people on a grassroots level, to provide legal assistance to those who are struggling to navigate the complex legal system on their own.’’ On a roll, she followed up her first qualification with a bachelor of laws with cum laude once more.

The graduate went to extremes and was committed to her goal, and sacrificed everything. In between lectures, she was at the library studying, slept only four hours and ran on energy drinks. She even walked around campus with earphones to avoid having conversations with other students and ‘’wasting time.’’ ‘’The challenges I faced during my studies were not just limited to academic difficulties. During the pandemic, my mother was retrenched from her job, which was a significant financial setback for our family as she was a single parent. ‘’This put a lot of pressure on me to not only excel academically but to also help support my family. The stress and worry of not knowing how we would make ends meet made it challenging to focus on my studies.’’

In addition to this, she battled with mental health issues, including suicidality. Here are Naidoo’s tips for those who may have received bad marks in Matric but still want to pursue higher education: Never give up on your dreams

The first thing to remember is that getting bad marks does not define you or your future. It is important to understand that there are always alternative routes to take, such as doing a higher certificate or diploma as a stepping stone to your chosen career. Don’t send your papers for remarking I would advise against sending your papers for a remark just to get a distinction. It may be tempting to try and improve your results, but it's important to remember that distinctions are not as important as getting into the degree programme of your choice.

Focus on moving forward and finding a path that works for you Surround yourself with supportive people who believe in you and your goals. Remember that success is a journey, not a destination, and with hard work, determination, and the right mindset, you can achieve your dreams. ‘’I am now pursuing my LLM in Medical Law and building up my various side hustles, social media platforms, and investment ventures.