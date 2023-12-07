Looking for a job in trucking? Here are the skills needed for it

With an estimated 400,000 trucks on South Africa’s roads, the trucking industry has a high demand for employment. The logistics business contributes significantly to the country’s economy.

According to City Logistics, here is what you should ask yourself before you go for a truck driving position: Can you jack-knife reverse? Driving a truck needs more than a specific permit, such as a Professional Driving Permit (PDP).

To carry out everyday activities, a particular skill set is required, and being able to jack-knife park a truck with interconnected trailers into a small spot should be part of your arsenal as a driver. If you can perform that with two 12 metre trailers, your abilities will be more valuable. Are you responsible?

Aside from the safety precautions that must be taken when operating these mammoth machines, as a driver, you are in charge of a multi-million rand truck and a precious load, both of which are entirely your responsibility. A person with responsible characteristics, accountability, and a demonstrated track record is extremely preferred. Do you have a passion for technology?

Modern trucks are constantly at the forefront of the newest tech and advances in the automotive field, thanks to the ongoing evolution of systems and technology. Understanding and mastering your equipment is essential as a driver, as is the desire to do so. Learning how to effectively use this new technology is highly prized, especially when it comes to fuel savings.

City Logistics added that these are some of the company policies and culture prospective drivers should look for in an organisation when seeking employment: A fair employment contract that offers a basic salary with trips per day Drivers in the logistics business are often provided one of two types of employment contracts: a base income based on the number of trips per day or a pay-per-trip contract.

The latter can be hazardous, particularly for long-distance travel. It encourages back-to-back journeys for increased earning potential, which has risks since it can cause weariness and stress, potentially resulting in fatal repercussions for the driver and other road users. Does the company have wellness programmes and policies?

Policies must be in place to guarantee that you may relax and refresh at home, that you have adequate time between lengthy travels, and that you insist on breaks during long rides. Do they belong to the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI)? A firm that joins the NBCRFLI has access to 22 Roadside Wellness Centres along South African key highways, which are primarily open at night, as well as a fleet of Mobile Wellness Centres.