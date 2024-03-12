Women’s empowerment and inclusivity in Web3 technology is a game-changer

Binance, a significant blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, presented the Shades of Yellow event on March 7 to recognise International Women’s Month and the company’s ongoing dedication to equality and diversity. Farai Ntuli, a well-known speaker and youth employment specialist, served as the event’s MC, injecting her own brand of charm and insight into the proceedings.

The event’s purpose was to recognise and celebrate women in technology, as well as to discuss the critical changes that must occur to guarantee that it becomes a more inclusive sector. Hwalani Mabasois, a seasoned speaker, led a fireside discussion with Koshiek Karan, a fintech professional and champion for women's inclusion and progress in the crypto business. The talk, which focused on how women are defining the future of contemporary finance, also featured views from Yaliwe Soko, Chairwoman of the United Africa Blockchain Association.

Soko contributed to the topic by delving into gender disparity and ways to close the gap. Yande Nomvete, operations manager at Binance, and another panellist discussed how we might foster a culture in which more women actively participate in the realm of cryptocurrency. With the subject “Embracing the Journey of Empowerment and Transformation in Africa," speakers discussed cryptocurrency’s potential to foster financial inclusion and enhance access to financial services for impoverished and minority populations.

There is also supposedly a lot of potential for crypto to foster connection in townships by bridging the gap between the unbanked economy. “The technology industry can be perceived as intimidating for women, especially with its track record as an exclusive and male-dominated industry,” said Nomvete. “However, women are invaluable contributors to technology innovation, especially within the realm of Web3, and we are committed to bringing positive change to the culture of cryptocurrency so we can all benefit from this innovative potential.

“This event is designed to mirror our renewed focus on driving this inclusivity and diversity, not just within the company, but across the industry,” she added. Research ICT Africa found that women had lesser access to digital technology than men, both individually and in business. At the moment, figures show that 63% of women use the internet compared to 69% of men, which is less than 30% in poor nations. Despite continued attempts to eliminate the digital gender gap, it has widened by 20 million since 2019. The causes behind these figures are the same: a lack of access and cultural restrictions.