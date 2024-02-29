Meet the new CEO of PetroSA - Xolile Sizani

Xolile Sizani has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of PetroSA on Thursday. According to a statement by Cabinet, the state-owned oil company has finally found a replacement for Pragasen Naidoo, the former CEO.

Naidoo was appointed CEO in 2020, but parted ways after a year and a half. The post has been in the hands of Sesakho Magadla, who was the acting CEO for about two weeks. Magadla replaced Sandisiwe Ncemane in early February. WHO IS SIZANI? Sizani is a seasoned executive, having worked in the petro-chemical, fast-moving consumer goods, gases, engineering, healthcare, pharmaceutical and facilities management industries for over 20 years, according to his bio on LinkedIn.

He noted that he as experience in general business management, strategy development, sales and marketing, business development, leadership development and executive development. He has been the Executive Director at Nzuri Management Consultancy and Investment for the last three and a half years. NKULULEKO POYA It was envisaged that Nkululeko Poya would be hired as the CEO of PetroSA, as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe had submitted his name to the Cabinet in November 2023.

When Poya was PetroSA’s interim Board chairperson, he was accused of creating a fraudulent court order, purported to be from the North Gauteng High Court, which he submitted to PetroSA to facilitate his appointment as the CEO, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA). In September 2023, the DA called for an immediate investigation into the allegations and asked PetroSA to suspend him. He is currently being investigated by the Hawks, according to News24.