SA consumers are swapping Easter eggs for household essentials

South African consumers are choosing to prioritise buying household food essentials, instead of spending money on Easter eggs. This is is according to Massmart’s consumer study by Katherine Madley, vice president of Brand Marketing at Massmart on Easter retail trends for 2023.

The trends from last year are expected to carry into 2024 after a tough 2023 of high interest rates, high petrol costs, increases in food costs, and hikes in the cost of electricity left the finances of South African consumers in a bad state. The research shows that 75% of Makro customers plan to spend Easter on essentials including items such as groceries and fresh foods which includes potatoes, soft drinks, toilet paper, bananas, and avocados. Madley said that this trend underscores the importance of maintaining a functional household during these tough financial times.

Consumers are sticking to the traditional Easter chocolate egg with seasonal chocolates such as Easter eggs, Lindt, and Cadbury taking the number one spot on the list, according to the study. Game customers were also choosing to prioritise necessities and purchasing essentials over the Easter period in 2023, possibly influenced by the high cost of living. People were buying items such as baked beans, bread, and breakfast cereals. This means that customers are more inclined to invest in essential food items to meet their basic needs, even during holiday periods.