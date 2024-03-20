RECIPE: Try this pickled fish with a twist this Easter

With Easter around the corner, many home cooks are already working on their menus for the weekend. For many Good Friday is all about seafood treats and on the top of the list is pickled fish.

If you’re going to make pickled fish this year why not try something a little bit different? Chefs Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit, from Salt restaurant at the Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch, have put together a slight twist to a classic Easter dish with their Pomegranate Pickled Fish recipe. This unusual dish, which serves six people, will have you begging for more.

Pomegranate Pickled Fish. Picture: Supplied Pomegranate Pickled Fish Ingredients 1 kg Yellowtail, skinned

200 ml vegetable oil 500 g sliced onions 15 ml quality masala

5 ml fennel seeds 5 ml coriander seeds 5 ml black peppercorns

4 whole cloves 4-5 bay leaves 125 gr dried apricots and sultanas

500 ml white or red wine (red wine gives fish a deeper colour) 10 ml coarse salt 75 ml white wine vinegar

30 ml brown sugar seeds of 1 large pomegranate Method

Preheat oven to 200°C. Place fish in a baking dish, allowing space for sauce. Cook onions for 30 minutes, until they become sweet.

Stir in masala, fennel, coriander, peppercorns, cloves and bay leaves, and fry for 30 seconds before adding apricots, sultanas, wine and salt. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Add vinegar and sugar and pour sauce over the fish.