RECIPE: Try this pickled fish with a twist this Easter

With Easter around the corner, many home cooks are already working on their menus for the weekend.
For many Good Friday is all about seafood treats and on the top of the list is pickled fish.
If you’re going to make pickled fish this year why not try something a little bit different?
Chefs Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit, from Salt restaurant at the Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch, have put together a slight twist to a classic Easter dish with their Pomegranate Pickled Fish recipe.
This unusual dish, which serves six people, will have you begging for more.
Pomegranate Pickled Fish
Ingredients
1 kg Yellowtail, skinned
200 ml vegetable oil
500 g sliced onions
15 ml quality masala
5 ml fennel seeds
5 ml coriander seeds
5 ml black peppercorns
4 whole cloves
4-5 bay leaves
125 gr dried apricots and sultanas
500 ml white or red wine (red wine gives fish a deeper colour)
10 ml coarse salt
75 ml white wine vinegar
30 ml brown sugar
seeds of 1 large pomegranate
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C.
Place fish in a baking dish, allowing space for sauce.
Cook onions for 30 minutes, until they become sweet.
Stir in masala, fennel, coriander, peppercorns, cloves and bay leaves, and fry for 30 seconds before adding apricots, sultanas, wine and salt.
Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
Add vinegar and sugar and pour sauce over the fish.
Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes.
Cool completely and refrigerate for at least a day.
IOL Lifestyle