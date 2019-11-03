WATCH: All the best moments AFTER the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup









While the game was a joy to watch, some of the best moments also occurred after the final whistle had been blown. Picture: Rugby World Cup/Twitter Cape Town - It was an emotional day for South Africans all around the world as the Springboks went on to beat England 32-12 to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time. Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossed in the last 15 minutes for South Africa's first-ever tries in a World Cup final but six penalties from the boot of Handre Pollard had already put the Springboks firmly in charge. Everyone across the country who had watched the exhilarating match, couldn't contain their excitement and emotion as the rugby team made the country proud.

Magical moment as fans in Cape Town celebrate together after @Springboks won their third Rugby World Cup#ENGvRSA #RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/V45nV94b3r — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019

While the game was a joy to watch, some of the best moments also occurred after the final whistle had been blown: Faf de Klerk's speedo, Prince Harry rocking up in the team's locker and the team unleashing a few dance moves.

All the fun antics (that we caught on camera) went viral on social media and only made everyone fall more in love with the Springboks.

"A story that transcends sport"



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and captain Siya Kolisi 🇿🇦💚#ITVRugby #RWCFinal #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/P3N6YGxFkM — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) November 2, 2019

Sprinbok coach Rassie Erasmus who earlier in the week made the announcement that he would be stepping down after the final on Saturday, was caught re-hydrating and snacking in the aftermath of the victory.



Win Rugby World Cup ✅

Eat Pizza ✅

Head for post-match press conference ✅



Clinical work from @Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus#RWC2019 #RWCFinal #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/JMr4QByaiR — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019

Another moment that went viral after the match was retired Springbok Bryan Habana crying and feeling overwhelmed during a post-match interview with Kolisi.

"When I was a kid all I was thinking about was when I was getting my next meal." 🇿🇦@BryanHabana - 'I know Madiba is up there smiling down on you.' 👏



An incredibly moving interview with South Africa captain Siya Kolisi#ITVRugby #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/Wng4G7YjWL — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) November 2, 2019

Though the true debauchery all happened in locker room, and the boys showed that they know how to throw a party - so much so that even Prince Harry joined in:

What's one of the first things you do when you win the #WebbEllisCup? Fill it up and drink from it.



It's been 12 years but @Springboks know how it's done.#RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/mNTIp52Byn — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019

Prince Harry toasts South African unity as he praises jubilant team after #RWCFinal triumphhttps://t.co/gYi00JRndL pic.twitter.com/rTS3CeXEKg — ITV News (@itvnews) November 2, 2019