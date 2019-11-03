Cape Town - It was an emotional day for South Africans all around the world as the Springboks went on to beat England 32-12 to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.
Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossed in the last 15 minutes for South Africa's first-ever tries in a World Cup final but six penalties from the boot of Handre Pollard had already put the Springboks firmly in charge.
Everyone across the country who had watched the exhilarating match, couldn't contain their excitement and emotion as the rugby team made the country proud.