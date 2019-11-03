While the game was a joy to watch, some of the best moments also occurred after the final whistle had been blown. Picture: Rugby World Cup/Twitter

Cape Town - It was an emotional day for South Africans all around the world as the Springboks went on to beat England 32-12 to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossed in the last 15 minutes for South Africa's first-ever tries in a World Cup final but six penalties from the boot of Handre Pollard had already put the Springboks firmly in charge.

Everyone across the country who had watched the exhilarating match, couldn't contain their excitement and emotion as the rugby team made the country proud. 

While the game was a joy to watch, some of the best moments also occurred after the final whistle had been blown: Faf de Klerk's speedo, Prince Harry rocking up in the team's locker and the team unleashing a few dance moves. 

All the fun antics (that we caught on camera) went viral on social media and only made everyone fall more in love with the Springboks.

Sprinbok coach Rassie Erasmus who earlier in the week made the announcement that he would be stepping down after the final on Saturday, was caught re-hydrating and snacking in the aftermath of the victory.

Another moment that went viral after the match was retired Springbok Bryan Habana crying and feeling overwhelmed during a post-match interview with Kolisi.

Though the true debauchery all happened in locker room, and the boys showed that they know how to throw a party - so much so that even Prince Harry joined in:

