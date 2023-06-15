2024 online admissions for grades 1 and 8 open today in Gauteng

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to open the 2024 online admissions application process for grades one and eight at Winterveldt Multipurpose Hall, Pretoria today. Chiloane will help parents apply for a space at a school for the next academic year.

He will also visit a library where parents will also be assisted when applications open. The application process opens on June 15 at 8am and close on July 14 at midnight. Parents and guardians are encouraged to log into the department’s website, www.gdeadmissions.gov.za to apply.

This is the eighth year since the online admission system was introduced to schools across the province. In May, the MEC announced that the 2024 online system had been improved. Chiloane has said the admissions would follow a single application process, which meant that parents and guardians applying for grades 1 and Grade 8 would apply at the same time and, during the placement process, offers would be issued.