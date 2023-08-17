The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, was expected to launch yet another school of specialisation (SOS), Mapenane Maths, Science and ICT yesterdaty (Thursday) with a focus on research and innovation. The launch was due to take place in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, where the school is located.

The department said the SoS seeks to nurture talent in South Africa across key disciplines, developing the country’s future generation of leaders. Earlier this month, Chilaone launched Oosrand Commerce and Entrepreneurship School of Specialisation (SOS) in Reiger Park, Boksburg. This is the second Commerce and Entrepreneurship School in Ekurhuleni. It is also the third school to be launched this year, making it one of the 24 SOS to be launched.

It is focused on hospitality and tourism, offering learners a comprehensive range of commerce and entrepreneurship skills. The school also provides education in the aviation industry, including cabin crew training. Additionally, learners can gain insights into emerging technologies like cryptocurrency, gaming, and virtual and augmented reality, staying ahead in the fast-changing business landscape. The MEC said the school's business and consumer studies curriculum went beyond theoretical knowledge, empowering learners to establish their ventures, which included restaurants, farms, and food stalls on the premises, fostering practical experience.

He added that the schools prepared learners to excel in the restaurant industry as they gained advanced culinary expertise and business-oriented knowledge through primary specialised training. "They do not only learn to create world-class cuisine but also acquire valuable insights into supply chain management and customer service, which are essential for running a successful establishment," he said. He stated that Gauteng was committed to empowering learners with certified future skills, moulding them to become employers rather than mere employees, and propelling South Africa towards a prosperous and entrepreneurial-driven future.

"We are dedicated to transforming the education landscape in Gauteng and shaping it to be aligned with the global economy," Chiloane said. According to Chiloane, the school is aimed at cultivating talent across diverse fields and shaping the next generation of leaders in South Africa. [email protected]