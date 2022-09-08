LOOK: SciFest Africa making science fun while going back to basics

The 26th edition of Scifest Africa, which began in Makhanda on Tuesday, is all set up and ready for an exciting week ahead as it returns to a live format. Set against the picturesque Monument overlooking Rhodes University and Makhanda - formerly known as Grahamstown - the theme at this year's SciFest Africa is Back to Basics.

Scifest Africa Manager Samridhi Sharma said the Back to Basics theme allows them to acknowledge and appreciate that the basic elements are human needs and further allows the understanding of the foundation of where science is now. “Scifest Africa aims to encourage the future generation of scientists and innovators by exposing them to the diverse fields in STEMI, by making science fun and accessible to all,” Sharma said. While the official opening ceremony will be held on Friday, SciFest Africa is already gaining attention, with a number of workshops already being attended by primary and high schools in South Africa.

The much-anticipated Brian Wilmot Keynote Lecture “Getting All Emotional About Teaching Science” will be presented by the renowned Australian science communicator and educator Dr Graham Walker. The festival is expected to attract many more science enthusiasts and students through the week. All the way from New York City in the United States, Fulbright Specialist and actor Heather Massie will present her award-winning show "HEDY The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr" live in Makhanda from 8-10 September.

She previously performed this work at the 2021 National Arts Festival. Communicating science through theatre, the show celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Famous for being glamorous, Lamarr defied expectations by inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used in today's cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Another festival favourite, The Kitchen Chemist, Dr Stephen Ashworth from the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, returns to Scifest Africa, presenting two exciting workshops, one on slime and the other on forensic science. Dr Ashworth will also host an original show that offers an entertaining window to chemistry, in particular, chemistry that goes on all around us. Using readily available materials and simple equipment, he will show audiences chemistry they can do at home. Audiences should prepare for some seriously mind-bending science, as another festival favourite, Dr Graham Walker from The Australian National University, explodes his way through the chemistry and physics of things that go bubble, boom, bang and occasionally catch on fire in “Dr Graham’s Blow-Up Science Show”.

Combining art and science, Thandiwe Sekhibane from Nna Le Bokamoso Science and Arts Academy will bring an engaging interactive workshop, “Hail Queen Modjadji!” that teaches African and modern science concepts through dance and water. Queen Modjadji is believed to have special powers, including the ability to control the clouds and rainfall. There are plenty of robotics workshops on offer too. Split Second Science Education Foundation will be bringing the J&J CanDo Robotics Workshop. This hands-on workshop will provide the basic skills needed to use the CanDo Cube, a state-of-the-art robotics platform. FOSST Discovery Centre will exhibit Lego Robotics to familiarise learners with programming and engineering.

The daily Sundowner Shows will give audiences a taste of the highlights of Scifest Africa. There are dozens of interactive exhibits to immerse yourself in, and even a replica pirate ship, the Sea Wolf - all at the Monument. All workshops and science shows are R30, and bookings are essential. Scifest Africa has gone digital this year, so all bookings can be made through the website. There is a physical Ticket Office at the Monument Reception for the duration of the Festival, and block bookings can be made by contacting them directly. Discounts do apply for groups. For group bookings, please email [email protected]