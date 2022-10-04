Plans for SA’s two new universities progressing as minister to receive feasibility study soon

The processes of establishing two new higher education institutions in South Africa is gaining momentum as the feasibility studies are expected to be completed soon. In a parliamentary written reply, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande confirmed that he was expecting to receive the feasibility studies for the two institutions – in Ekurhuleni and Hammanskraal – by October 31.

Story continues below Advertisement

He explained that the process of establishing the two new higher education institutions commenced in April 2021 with the appointment of a project steering committee which constitutes a number of representatives from various organisations and sectors, including representatives from existing Gauteng-based universities, the provincial government, and the police. The two universities promised by president Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of 2020 will be based in Gauteng and target criminology, science and technology. The University of Science and Innovation will be located in Ekurhuleni. The institute in Hammanskraal will be the “crime detection university”, which is meant to improve the quality of the SAPS’s general and specialised investigations.

The two higher learning institutions are designed to alleviate the nation’s ongoing skills need. In addition, Nzimande stated in his written reply that the classification of these two new higher education institutions as university colleges or universities will only be known once the feasibility studies have been completed. South Africa is currently home to 26 universities, split into three different groups.

Story continues below Advertisement

There are 9 universities of technology focused on vocationally oriented education; 6 comprehensive universities offering a combination of academic and vocational diplomas and degrees; and 11 traditional universities offering theoretically oriented university degrees. [email protected] Education