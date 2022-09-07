Professor Saths Cooper – an advocate for freedom and responsibility in science

University of Pretoria Professor Saths Cooper, who recently accepted a nomination as member of the Standing Committee for Freedom and Responsibility in Science within the International Science Council (ISC), has made a strong call for scientists to work together in creating a safer and sustainable world. Cooper encouraged scientists to engage across the national, political, religious and other boundaries to create bridges among the science community for the benefit of the world.

“Scientists should rise above the marks of their origins to work together to create policies to create a safer and more sustainable world. We should be bridge builders. “Right now, the world is dominated by politics, but I believe scientists should rise above those narrow considerations,” he said. Cooper recently accepted his nomination as a member of the Standing Committee for Freedom and Responsibility in Science under the ISC for a three-year term.

The ISC is a global non-governmental and non-profit-making scientific organisation of international, regional and national science and research organisations and institutions. The council was created in 2018, following the merger of the International Council for Science (ICSU) and the International Social Science Council (ISSC). ICSU was created in Brussels in 1931, following the dissolution of the International Research Council.

ISSC was created in Paris in 1952 by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). The vision of the council is of science as a global public good and that the knowledge derived from scientific research is fundamental to the evidence that should inform societal decision-making and public policy. The council serves as a powerful and credible global voice that is respected both in the international public domain and within the scientific community.

Cooper said his role, aligning with the council, was to advocate the free and responsible practice of science. “The council promotes equitable opportunities for access to science and its benefits, and opposes discrimination based on such factors as ethnic origin, religion, citizenship, language, political or other opinion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or age.” Importantly, Cooper said he advocated for freedom of movement and association among scientists.

