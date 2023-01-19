Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was killed when a prop gun went off during rehearsals on the set of 'Rust' in October 2021, and now prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico have announced the 64-year-old actor will be prosecuted in connection with the incident.

Story continues below Advertisement

The film's head armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, faces the same charge, and both face a maximum of five years in prison if found guilty. Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the charges will be filed by the end of the month. She added in a statement: "Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

"After a thorough review of the evidence... I have determined that there is sufficient evidence. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice." Assistant Director Dave Halls has agreed a plea deal on the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He will receive six months probation and a suspended prison sentence.

Story continues below Advertisement

Alec has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said Dave said it was a "cold" gun - meaning it was unloaded and safe - when he handed him the weapon. Hannah was not present when the incident occurred, but the actor previously suggested she bare some responsibility as it was her job to prepare and check the props. The '30 Rock' star previously insisted he did not pull the trigger when Halyna was shot, but the FBI tested the weapon and late issued a report which concluded it would not have fired if someone hadn't pulled the trigger.

Story continues below Advertisement

Halyna's death was previously ruled an accident but her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec and others involved in the production. The lawsuit was settled last October, and it was agreed filming would resume on 'Rust', with the cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, on board as an executive producer. Matthew previously said he has "no interest" in apportioning blame for his wife's tragic death and wants to pay tribute to Halyna's "final work".

In a statement, he said: "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of 'Rust', including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of 'Rust', which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).