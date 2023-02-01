Kerry Washington unpacks childhood traumas in memoir, ‘Thicker Than Water’

The 46-year-old actress – who is best known for her starring role as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series “Scandal” – has found putting her life story down in words as part of her coming autobiography “Thicker Than Water” to be the “most deeply personal project” she has undertaken.

She told PEOPLE: “Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on, I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion – for themselves and others.”

The memoir is reportedly set to be released on September 26 and the “Confirmation” star – who has been married to actor Nnamdi Asomugha since 2013 and has children Isabelle, 8, and 6-year-old Caleb with him – is set to give fans an intimate view into her life as a celebrity and family woman with her coming book in which she details the ups and downs of her life and career.