Kerry Washington says being a “girl mom” makes her want to be “better”. The ‘Scandal’ star uses her 22-month-old daughter Isabelle, whom she shares with her NFL player husband Nnamdi Asomugha, 40, to “do more” for the advancement of women in society.

Story continues below Advertisment

Before receiving an honour at the TIME Women of Year Gala on International Women’s Day, the 45-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: “I do think being a 'girl mom,' makes you think about these issues in a different way. They just make me want to do more and better and be there for them.” Kerry. who also has five-year-old son Caleb, also spoke about the recognition from the magazine and being acknowledged alongside her heroines. She said: “It’s very surreal. I'm thrilled to be able to be here, being honoured with women who are heroes of mine, and who are doing extraordinary work, and to amplify their work and just sort of cheer each other on. There's so much work to do to make this world a better place, so it's really thrilling to be able to celebrate some women who are working towards that."

The ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ star called her series of Instagram photos of her dressed as “important” Black women, such as civil rights activist Rosa Parks and artist Katherine Dunham, as “a really fun way” to mark Black History Month. Kerry said: “We just wanted to find a really fun way to celebrate really important women in history. Black History Month is such an important time of year, but we wanted to put the focus on Black women by making it 'herstory,' but also, we continued in March 'cause it's still Women's History Month and also, Black history for me, is 365 days a year." Kerry plans to keep adding to it as “there’s never a day that Black history doesn't matter so, we just wanted to make it an ongoing series in celebration of important Black women who have really transformed the history of this country and the world".

Story continues below Advertisment