Motivation Monday: These are the top 4 books you need on your reading list to help uplift you

These insightful books will inspire candid conversations with yourself and maybe even laugh a little. You’re welcome! Really Good, Actually

Monica Hesiey Book, Really good actually bu Monica Hesiey, Image: Supplied Monica Heisey Comedian and award-winning screenwriter, Monica Heisey captures one woman’s journey in the most hilarious and relatable way. In the wake of her divorce, Maggie finds herself alone for the first time in her life. Surprisingly, she’s doing really good. You’ll be drawn to her quest for joy and meaning as she asks herself pertinent questions like ‘why do we still get married? And did I fail before I even got started?’ Themes of friendship, identity and modern love are explored in a light-hearted manner. Maggie’s refreshing perspective will not only have you howling with laughter but it’s guaranteed to turn your frown into a smile. Available on loot.co.za, R231 Feeding The Soul (because it’s my business)

Tabitha Brown Book, Feeding The Soul (because it’s my business) by Tabitha Brown Image: Supplied This wholesome offering is just what the soul ordered! We could equate to a warm hug from a dear friend, or a hearty meal that hits the spot. Tabitha shares valuable life lessons rooted in love, kindness and compassion. You’ll appreciate her insights on self-acceptance, embracing your gifts, allowing yourself to evolve, and finding joy in the moment. She fuses her delightful vegan recipes, offering a holistic approach to healing from the inside out, in a book that is both soul nourishing and satiating. Available on takealot.com, R365 Healing Through Words

Rupi Kaur Book, Healing Through Words by Rupi Kaur, Image: Supplied Renowned author of Milk and Honey, and The Sun and Her Flowers, Rupi Kaur offers a curated collection of guided exercises in this cathartic offering. She invites you to be honest and vulnerable as you explore your trauma. Her gentle approach affirms that it’s safe to put pain to paper, and connect with the deeper parts of yourself that need healing. You’ll be unpeeling layers with every page, and because journaling is such a personal experience, you can expect to meet your true self at the end of this compelling journey. Available on loot.co.za, R395 How Are You, Really?