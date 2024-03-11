4 health checks young adults should be doing to stay healthy and in control of their lives

You’re young and healthy – which means you’re probably focusing on getting a job, building a career, and creating an independent life for yourself. It’s also possible you’re caring and providing for other family members at the same time, which means that taking care of your own physical health is probably even lower on your priority list right now. But just as making wise financial decisions at this stage of life will directly impact what your future looks like, so too is it vital to make the right decisions about your personal health now, while you don’t have any age-related conditions to think about.

With that in mind, here are four areas of your health you should prioritise while you’re a young adult, so you can live a long and healthy life in the decades to come: Blood pressure High blood pressure is what is known as a ‘silent killer’ because often you won’t experience any symptoms until a serious event occurs. High blood pressure typically happens when the blood in your arteries presses against the artery walls and damages them, sometimes leading to a heart attack or a stroke. Provided your blood pressure is optimal and you have no unusual heart disease risk factors, you should have your blood pressure tested at least once every two to five years from the age of 18. Luckily a blood pressure test is simple for your GP to do – and it’s completely painless too. Sexual health If you’re sexually active, it’s important to know your HIV status, as well as if you have any sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The National Institute for Communicable Diseases estimates that globally, more than a million people are diagnosed with one or more STIs like gonorrhoea, chlamydia or syphilis every day. Early detection of STIs is important to prevent transmission and reduce any complications such as increased chances of infertility. STIs also increase the risk of HIV infection and transmission so getting tested is the responsible thing to do for yourself, as well as your sexual partners.

Mental health The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently reported that suicide rates are estimated at around 9% among 15–19-year-olds in South Africa – an alarming figure. While mental health among young people is a global issue that has worsened over recent years, it’s particularly pressing in South Africa, with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) reporting that there has been a noticeable increase in the number of adolescents struggling with mental health issues. Managing your own mental health, and knowing when you need help, is a crucial life skill to learn while you’re young. Fortunately, there are now more resources out there to help you do this. If you belong to a medical aid like Fedhealth, you can take advantage of mental health resources such as the October Health app where you can access educational material on mental health, complete screening assessments, and book virtual consultations with a mental health professional if you need to. Fedhealth also has specific plans designed for the young and healthy – making them affordable and perfect for your stage of life. Cervical, breast and testicular screenings A cervical screening test tests a sample of cells from your cervix for infection with types of HPV that can cause cervical cancer. You should start going for these tests from age 21, and it’s generally recommended that you’re tested every three years up until the age of 65. If you’re advised as high risk by your doctor, you should be tested more regularly. Additionally, there are two important self-checks to perform on yourself, which are a breast exam and testicular exam. Here it’s important to take note of any changes to these parts of your body and see a doctor if you have concerns.