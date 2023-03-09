‘Celebrity Game Night’ is back for a fourth season with more A-listers joining in the fun

More of Mzansi’s hottest celebs join in the fun for the new season of E! Africa’s “Celebrity Game Night”, which debuts on the small screen this April. Viewers can look forward to watching ProVerb, Zozibini Tunzi, Gigi Lamayne, Amanda du-Pont, Thuli Phongolo, TBO Touch, Zakes Bantwini, Anele Zondo, Anton Jeftha, Thuli Phongolo, Emo Adams, Shekinah, Nadia Jaftha, SPHEctacula & Naves (Kings of the Weekend), Lusanda Mbane, Simphiwe Ngema, DJ Sabby and many more.

The Safta award-winning series is based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series “Hollywood Game Night”. Now we all know we’re in for heaps of laughter and intrigue with Anele Mdoda returning to host games night with 10 one-hour episodes that promises uncontrollable laughter and non-stop hilarity. Anele Mdoda on ‘Celebrity Game Night’. Picture: Supplied Led by long-standing team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, an array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities compete in raucous challenges.

Mdoda said: “Just when you think I couldn’t pack my house with more games, more guests and more gut-aching belly laughs, I’m back with Ayanda, Jason and a fine array of famous faces for a brand-new season of ‘Celebrity Game Night’. “Come and join the fun on E! Africa and binge all previous seasons now on Universal+.” Some celebs who couldn't take their last defeat on the show and are back for a rematch.