Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, despite reports of her death

Sonia Rao Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, according to her publicist, Mike Pingel, who had told members of the media that she had died. Roberts, 65, is hospitalised with an unspecified illness. Pingel told The Washington Post on Monday night that he had confirmed her death on Sunday due to a "miscommunication" involving hospital staffers and her longtime partner, Lance O'Brien. "He was called to go because she was passing away, they thought, and so he went and saw her - that is how it happened," Pingel said. "The phone rang at 10 a.m. this morning, and it was the hospital saying that, yes, she was still alive and in the ICU, and she had not passed away yesterday."

Pingel added that O'Brien - Roberts's partner of 18 years who had been "very distraught" - was the one who originally informed the publicist of her supposed death.

The Associated Press wrote an obituary based on the information relayed by Pingel, who said Roberts had been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after collapsing in her home. Earlier Monday, The Post published that story online, supplemented with additional biographical detail.

Roberts, the daughter of a fountain-pen salesman, was born Victoria Leigh Blum in the Bronx on October 15, 1955. She modelled and landed minor stage roles in New York before making it to Hollywood in the late 1970s.

She replaced Shelley Hack in the final season of the "Charlie's Angels" television series and went on to appear in several fantasy adventure films.

Among Roberts's most high-profile roles was geologist Stacey Sutton, love interest to Roger Moore's James Bond in the 1985 film "A View to a Kill." Starting in the late 1990s, she appeared on "That '70s Show" as the mother of Laura Prepon's character, Donna.

Roberts remained in the ICU on Monday night, according to Pingel.