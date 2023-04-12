A year after the Amber Heard trial, Johnny Depp is dating but not exclusively

Johnny Depp has reportedly been “living in Europe” since winning his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The US-born actor successfully sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece for “The Washington Post” in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence with a court in Virginia awarding him a $10.35 million payout – and on the first anniversary of the trial starting, an insider has claimed that he is still single, but has been dating as he “focuses” on making a Hollywood comeback.

Watch video: On Tuesday, the source told “People”: “He has been focused on work. As soon as his tour ended, he jumped into filming ‘Jeanne Du Barry’. Filming was challenging, but Johnny is excited about the comeback. “He thinks it’s perfect that this historical drama will open at Cannes. Johnny has been living in Europe since the trial. He has been dating, but doesn’t have a girlfriend. "