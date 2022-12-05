Aaron Carter’s family want his son to inherit his estate

Aaron Carter’s family wants his son to inherit his estate. The late singer’s mother Jane Carter told TMZ even though she has still to meet her 12-month-old grandson, Prince, she wants him to be the beneficiary of his father’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jane said she wanted to have a relationship with her grandson and Aaron’s on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin, who has custody of the child. After Aaron was found dead in the bath at his California home on November 5, at the age of 34, his mom asked her daughter Angel, Aaron’s twin, to file a petition to serve as administrator of his estate, thought to be worth $500 000 (about R8.6 million). Watch video:

Martin told “Us Weekly” last week about the financial arrangements: “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate. “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on … whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.” Aaron’s cause of death is yet to be determined, pending toxicology results.

Story continues below Advertisement

But the singer, who battled addiction and mental health issues for years, was reportedly found with pills and cans of compressed air near him. His Backstreet Boys singer brother Nick Carter, 42, has said it was “tough” to perform on stage the day after Aaron was found dead. He told “Extra” about the aftermath of his younger sibling’s death and how his bandmates supported him when he decided to sing in London hours after Aaron died.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nick said: “It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me. There’s the old saying, ‘The show must go on,’ that’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect. Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin. Picture: Instagram “I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage. Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me.” Nick was seen sobbing at the Backstreet Boys concert in November, when the group paid tribute to the late singer by playing “No Place” as photos of the siblings were shown on-screen.