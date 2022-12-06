Adele jokes boyfriend was ‘livid’ after fan apparently tried to woo her with phone number

Adele has joked her boyfriend was “livid” after a fan apparently tried to woo her with his phone number. The singer, 34, said the concert-goer who attempted to give her his digits on Sunday during the third weekend of her Las Vegas show was only trying to sell her a car.

A clip of the incident showed a man trying to pass Adele a note as she made her way through a crowd, before the singer laughed and handed it back. Watch video: According to “Mail Online” on Monday, she said the next day about the incident during her show at Caesars Palace: “Someone texted me something this morning saying that a guy tried to give me his number last night when I was walking through this way.

“He wasn’t – he was just trying to make me buy a car from him, was actually what he was doing.” Referring to her sports agent partner Rich Paul, 40, she said: “I told my boyfriend – he was livid … he was like, ‘That man’s getting put to sleep’.” The singer, who last month started her “Weekends with Adele” residency after she called it off at the last minute in January, is thought to be earning around £800,000 (R17 million) per show for the 32-night run.

She is reportedly refusing to cheer on England in the World Cup during the run, which continues until March, in a bid to save her vocal cords. The Sun reported she is attempting to avoid “excessive stress” on her vocal cords and is resorting to “whispering” when not on stage in Vegas. A source told the publication: “Usually she’d be screaming and shouting in support of the boys, but she is holding it in for the sake of her cords.

