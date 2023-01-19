‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ leads EE Bafta Film Award nominations

“All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the 2023 EE Bafta Film Award nominations with 14. The German-language World War I drama has become the first movie to score 14 or more nods since 2011's “The King's Speech” . It ties with 2001's “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” to become the most nominated foreign language film in the event’s history after the shortlists were revealed on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Among the accolades the movie is in the running for are Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director for Edward Berger and the prestigious Best Film. Director Martin McDonagh, cast members and crew of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy, at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, on January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The Best Film category also features “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – the second most nominated movies, with 10 nods each – as well as “Elvis” and “Tar”. In the performance categories, 14 of the 24 nominees find themselves in the running for their first Bafta award.

Watch video: Ana De Armas' turn in “Blonde” and Danielle Deadwyler's performance in “Till” scored their first nods in the Leading Actress category, but they face competition from ceremony veterans Cate Blanchett (“Tar”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), and Dame Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”). “Living” star Bill Nighy is the only Leading Actor nominee to have been nominated before, with Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) all making the shortlist for the first time.

Story continues below Advertisement

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hoing Chau (“The Whale”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Carey Mulligan (“She Said”) are all nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Ana de Armas attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Blonde" on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Netflix Meanwhile, the Best Supporting Actor award will be contested by “The Banshees of Inisherin” stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”), Albrecht Schuch (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) and Michael Ward (“Empire of Light”). The EE Bafta Film Awards will take place on Sunday February 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Richard E Grant.

Story continues below Advertisement

2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards selected list of nominations: Best Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” “Elvis“ “Everything Everywhere All At Once“

“Tar” Outstanding British Film: “Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” “Brian and Charles” “Empire of Light”

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” “Living” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

“See How They Run“ “The Swimmers” “The Wonder”

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, or Producer: “Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) “Blue Jean” – Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

“Electric Malady” – Marie Lidén (Director) “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Katy Brand (Writer) “Rebellion” – Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Film not in the English Language: “All Quiet on the Western Front” “Argentina”

“Corsage” “Decision to Leave” “The Quiet Girl”

Documentary: “All that Breathes” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love” “Moonage Daydream” “Navalny"

Animated Film: “Guilermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” “Turning Red” Director:

Edward Berger – “All Quiet on the Western Front” Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” Park Chan-wook – “Decision to Leave”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Todd Field – “Tar” Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”

Original Screenplay Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans” Todd Field – “Tar” Ruben Ostlund – “Triangle of Sadness”

Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – “All Quiet on the Western Front” Kazuo Ishiguro – “Living”

Cold Bauiread – “The Quiet Girl” Rebecca Lenkiewicz – “She Said” Samuel D Hunter – “The Whale”

Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett – “Tar” Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” Ana De Armas – “Blonde” Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Leading Actor: Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” Brendan Fraser – “The Whale” Daryl McCormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” Bill Nighy – “Living” Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hong Chau – “The Whale” Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle of Sadness” Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse” Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Michael Ward – “Empire of Light” Original Score: “All Quiet on the Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz “The Banshees of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Son Lux