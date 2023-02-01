Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination will not be withdrawn

Andrea Riseborough is to retain her Oscar nomination following an investigation by bosses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The “Birdman” star landed a surprise nod in the Best Actress category for her film “For Leslie” when the shortlist was announced in January with stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Mia Farrow publicly praising her performance, but it prompted a review by Academy chiefs into whether the campaigning broke the organisation's rules.

Watch video: However, Academy CEO Bill Kramer has now confirmed Riseborough’s nomination will stand, saying in a statement: “The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded. “However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly.

“The purpose of the Academy’s campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process, these are core values of the Academy.” As well as being praised by a number of stars publicly, there were also a handful of private screenings of “For Leslie” hosted by famous faces including Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron and Courteney Cox. Following the review, Academy bosses have decided to change the rules for the 2024 prize-giving to make sure campaigns on behalf of films are “respectful, inclusive, and unbiased”.

Kramer added: “Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning. “These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements.” Riseborough will face competition in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category from Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

