Angelina Jolie hints she may quit acting after completing ‘Maleficent 3’

Angelina Jolie has confirmed she has signed up for 'Maleficent 3'. The 48-year-old actress revealed a third film in the franchise - a follow up to the 2014 original and its 2019 sequel 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' - is in the works.

In a profile with the WSJ. magazine, Jolie confirmed she is to star in the third movie in the Disney series, but didn't offer any other details about the project. It's not known whether Elle Fanning, who plays Briar Rose in the movie series, and Sam Riley, who portrays Diaval, will return for a third chapter. Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, and Juno Temple also appeared in the first two films.

What's more, Jolie hinted she might quit acting for good, and insisted she wouldn't choose the same career if she had her time again.

She told the publication: "I wouldn’t be an actress today. "When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much." Jolie - whose parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, were actors - also admitted she has "never" been "very impressed" with Hollywood after growing up around it.

She said: "I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity. "I never bought into it as significant or important." But the star - who has children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with her ex Brad Pitt - won't stop working on other projects.