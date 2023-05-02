Anna Wintour appears to confirm rumoured romance with Bill Nighy at Met Gala

Anna Wintour appeared to confirm her rumoured romance with Bill Nighy at the Met Gala. The Vogue editor, 73, arrived arm-in-arm with the “Living” actor, also 73, at the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on Monday night. They first sparked talk in 2021 they were dating after they enjoyed a series of romantic dinners together in Italy.

They were also seen at a special screening of his film, “Living”, in December. Wintour, who has been hosting the event for nearly 30 years, turned up in a patterned Chanel couture dress, while Nighy went for a simple black suit. Watch video:

The pair have been spotted together since 2015 at events including fashion and theatre shows. On one of their dates in Rome they were seen wrapping their arms around each other, and at another dinner Nighy gave Wintour roses. The couple are said to have became close following Wintour’s split from her partner of 16 years, Shelby Bryan, in October 2020.

Nighy’s last known relationship was with English actress Diana Quick, with whom he had daughter Mary in 1984 before they ended their 28-year relationship in 2008. Among the raft of celebrities at the Met Gala, which this year honoured late designer Karl Lagerfeld, included Maude Apatow, married couples Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, along with Phoebe Bridgers, Tory Burch and Emily Ratajkowski. This year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, in honour of the designer who died in 2019 at the age of 85 from pancreatic cancer.