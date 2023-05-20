Arsema Thomas unpacks how her acting journey in SA led to a plum role in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Since “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” debuted on Netflix, the six-part series has been trending on the platform as one of the top 10 shows in SA. That said, globally, the reception of the series has been mixed.

And, similar to “The Crown”, small screen detectives have been trying to distinguish how much of the storyline in this prequel spin-off is based on history. The storyline shifts between different time frames: one in Bridgerton in 1817 and the other in 1761. As such, streamers get to understand Princess Charlotte’s history and her marriage to King George and her legacy as queen.

Amid their love story, there’s also King George’s mental health battle, which adds another layer to the storytelling, where politics, romance and racism are recurrent themes. Although India Ria Amarteifio steals the show as young Queen Charlotte along with Corey Mylchreest as young King George III, the foes and allies around them also make valuable contributions to the story. One such character is young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas.

Born to a Nigerian father and Ethiopian mother - both diplomats - Thomas was born in the US. But she grew up in several countries: Uganda, Tanzania, Benin, Kenya, Comoros and India. Aside from American Sign Language, the 29-year-old actress can speak French, Spanish, Yoruba and Amharic. In a recent one-on-one over a Zoom meeting, Thomas shed light on what a coup it’s been to land this plum role and how it came about. While exchanging pleasantries, I mentioned we were load shedding in SA. And she responded: “Ja, I know what you mean. My mother called the other day and said she hasn’t had power for the past two days so I completely understand.”

Looking absolutely gorgeous in a chic African ensemble, she added: “Strangely enough, it all started in SA. I moved to South Africa in 2020 because my mother lives there still. It was where I took my first actual steps towards starting a professional career as an actor. “So I signed up with an agency in Johannesburg, MLA, and then I met the agent I still have with me now, Wesley Gaynor, who kind of helped push me onto the London sphere of acting, so to speak. “And then I met my agent here in London, who then put me in the proximity of even having the audition for this. So it all kind of came out of the blue.”

Although she was aware of the magnitude of bagging the role, she avoided watching “Bridgerton” during her earlier auditions. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Picture: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023 Thomas laughed: “Knowing the degree of success that the show had, there was obvious pressure on me to not only make sure that I book this job, which was also a life-changing job. But I had to make sure that I would deliver. “Also, I grew up watching a lot of Shonda Rhimes’s previous work. ‘Scandal’ (also known as ‘The Fixer’) was one of my favourites and it gave me the confidence to feel like there was a space for me in the acting industry.

“I loved ‘How to Get Away with Murder’. I mean, I’m even re-watching it right now ’cos it is that timeless. It is witty and sharp.” She continued: “It was an absolute privilege. But then you have imposter syndrome when things like this get offered to you. You think to yourself, is it truly me that you want, or have you made a mistake? “And to make sure, I didn’t fall way too far down that rabbit hole, I made sure, I didn’t watch ‘Bridgerton’ at all.

“I didn’t watch it over the majority of the course of auditioning because I wanted to make sure if I kept progressing in the audition process, it was because of something I gave. “But then as I kept getting recalls and they kept giving positive feedback, I realised that it was in my best interest to know that character that I’m auditioning for so I was having Christmas in Pretoria with my family and we watched all of ‘Bridgerton’ season one together.” She admired her character for being strong, and unique and for speaking her mind with an unmistakable cavalier. As such, Thomas found the experience to be humbling, a privilege and therapeutic, in the same breath.

Thomas sang the praises of Adjoa Andoh, who plays older Agatha, Lady Danbury, for her insights into the character. This helped inform Thomas in her depiction. With the series, Rhimes has deliberately gone against the grain to adopt a more empowering - albeit idealistic - approach to racism.

Thomas added: “I think it was a really beautiful part when I read the script initially. I saw that it was going to be included. “It's a very interesting question because when we discussed the overlap between the film and entertainment industry with politics and with issues that truly just affect all of us - issues that marginalise and oppress - it’s difficult to know how you weave the two together. “And Shonda does an amazing thing that is very unique to ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Queen Charlotte’, which is, she goes back in history and reimagines it in its most equitable form and that is empowering.”

Sex scenes, of course, have become synonymous with the franchise. That said, the industry has now invested in intimacy coaches, especially with the #MeToo movement gaining momentum. Thomas’s character is married to a much older man with an insatiable appetite for knocking boots. On ensuring she was present in the scene - and, more importantly, comfortable - she worked with an intimacy coach. She said: “I think it is one of the most revolutionary things happening not only on Netflix but on TV. There is something nice about having an intimacy co-ordinator that people tend to overlook just because it is something that is so new in the conversation when it comes to creating these types of stories.

“When you look at a script and a show like this that is very sensual, it can be daunting for a first-time actor to engage in these scenes. “But when you have somebody in your corner whose priority it is to make sure that you as an actor - not the character - are comfortable in every step of the scene, it means that you can focus on the storytelling. “As a person who’s been in a situation without an intimacy co-ordinator, it makes a world of difference in what you are able to perform as you are safe in all aspects of the word.”