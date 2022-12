Ashanti claims producer asked her to shower with him

Ashanti claims a music producer demanded she shower with him or face a hefty bill. The 42-year-old singer explained she had a "crazy situation with one producer" she had worked with for several weeks, who then ordered her to get naked with him or face paying him $40,000 (about R698 000) for each track he recorded with her.

Speaking on the “Breakfast Club” radio show, she explained: "We did two records together, he was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna charge you, you know you my homie'. Watch video: "When it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together'. I thought he was joking, and then he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out, or let’s take a shower together, and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record'."

Host Charlamagne tha God was horrified by the story and remarked: "Jesus Christ," before Ashanti went on to reveal that after the proposition she made sure the situation was "handled". She added: "I thought he was joking because we had been working together for a couple weeks. But it turns out that he was serious. I had to make some phone calls, and stuff was handled. It was wild." Ashanti did not name the man involved but previously spoke out about the same incident back in 2018 when she revealed she turned down a producer who had "a little crush" on her, and "all of a sudden, the track became $45K".

