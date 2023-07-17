Besties forever? Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite 4 years after Tristan Thompson scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited at the weekend, four years following the explosive end to their friendship after the model's Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. The 25-year-old reality star and the fashion influencer, also 25, were seen having a dinner date at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday, in images obtained by DailyMail.com.

The surprise reunion comes after Woods admitted to sharing a kiss with the beauty mogul's half-sister Khloe Kardashian's now-ex in 2019. The designer was cut off by the Kardashian-Jenner clan after it emerged that she had locked lips with Thompson - the father of Kardashian’s two young children True, five, and Tatum, 11 months - at a party. And she confessed all to Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of 'Red Table Talk'.

Woods also said she was hopeful she and the Kylie Cosmetics founder would "come back together one day".

She told Cosmopolitan magazine that year: "I love her. That's my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier." Woods confessed she didn't know what to do when she realised she had locked lips with the sportsman and considered isolating herself until it was all over. She explained: "I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen'. I [told him] 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying, 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself, because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.

"I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react." Jenner had said on her family's former E! show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' that her friend had "f***ed up" by smooching 32-year-old NBA player Thompson. Family matriarch Kris Jenner, 67, told Jenner in the episode: "For you and Jordyn, this is like a divorce."

Kardashian forgave Woods. In a June 2021 reunion episode of 'KUWTK', Khloe told host Andy Cohen: "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties." To which Jenner simply responded: "She f***ed up."