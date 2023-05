Bethenny Frankel has advice for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: ‘Get on the Housewives’

Bethenny Frankel thinks Meghan, Duchess of Sussex needs to “get on the Housewives” after “alienating” her fans. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star slammed the “Suits” actress after she and husband Prince Harry claimed they had been involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” with photographers in New York last week.

Frankel suggested she should “lean in” to fan backlash and join the popular Bravo franchise to make the most of being “infamous”. Watch video: In a video shared to Instagram, Frankel wrote: “Some of you say to me, why do you talk about Meghan and Harry? I think, ‘They’re right. Why do I?’

“Then I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can’t believe that it’s real. Why? Because they’re demanding that the photo agency turn over the footage? “I swear you to this woman needs to get on the ‘Housewives’. Just get on the ‘Housewives’. “Just be a Housewife. Lean in. Be infamous 'cause it’s not going that great. You alienated your base of fans.”

Frankel – who insisted she used to be "Team Meghan" - reflected on how she came "dangerously, razor-edge close to cancellation" and lost business deals after criticising the royal couple over their Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview in March 2021 but said she still felt compelled to talk about them. She said: "The problem is sometimes when you get too far in and you don’t know which way to go. “They’re swimming halfway between Cuba and Florida and they don’t know whether to go back or to keep swimming so they keep swimming and we just hope that they don’t drown.”