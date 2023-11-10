Beyoncé faces fresh backlash for showing new film in Israel

A new trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ film has sparked fresh criticism after fans began to express their disappointment that the film would be showing in Israel. The film, ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,’ is based on Beyoncé's recent international concert tour.

The film will premiere in Los Angeles on November 25 and London on November 30 before hitting theatres across the globe on December 1.

It will also be shown in several countries around the world including, controversially, Israel. Not only has the general public responded angrily to this, Beyonce’s own fans, the BeyHive have also been critical of the pop star. “I’m part of the Beyhive, I love Beyoncé with everything in me, but if she doesn’t get her agency to pull her movie from Israel then we’re boycotting her too,” tweeted @andi_semhle. “She’s not above genocide.”

I’m part of the Beyhive, I love Beyoncé with everything in me, but if she doesn’t get her agency to pull her movie from Israel then we’re boycotting her too. She’s not above genocide. — Andiswa🤍 (@andi_semhle) November 10, 2023 @bassielastrassi added, “I know the filmmaker typically isn’t responsible for distribution but her name is on it. And if RWT really was a safe space, it can’t be shown in a genocidal apartheid state.”

I know the filmmaker typically isn’t responsible for distribution but her name is on it. And if RWT really was a safe space, it can’t be shown in a genocidal apartheid state. — Bassie (@BassieLastrassi) November 10, 2023 “Taylor and Beyonce showing their movies in Israel is just very unserious,” posted @kirkxxs. “And no, they are not the distribution companies… but they ARE taylor swift and beyonce knowles-carter and if either of them wanted, they could make mountains move so this is… incredibly disheartening.”