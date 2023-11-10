Mzansi Beyhive, here’s how you can watch ‘Renaissance: A film by Beyonce’

Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro have answered the prayers of the South African Beyhive by announcing that it will be screening ‘Renaissance: A film by Beyonce’ beginning December 1. Tickets are officially on sale now at www.sterkinekor.com and numetro.co.za at all participating locations.

‘Renaissance: A film by Beyonce’ accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour – a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries – from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker debuted the trailer for her concert film after wrapping her final show on the mammoth global jaunt in support of her seventh studio album in Kansas City.

Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club ‘Renaissance’. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home. South Africans will be able to watch the film along with the rest of the world when it opens in movie theatres globally on December 1.

The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day.