LOOK: Beyoncé reveals name of her new perfume. Now if we can just pronounce it

In her most recent Instagram post, Beyoncé revealed the name of her new perfume. The megastar dropped a video of the chrome bottle of her new fragrance called Cé Noir.

Here’s what you can expect from the from the fragrance. The top notes are Clementine and Golden Honey. While the heart notes are Rose Absolute and Jasmine Sambac. The base notes are Namibian Myrrh and Golden Amber. The fragrance is exclusively available on beyonce.com and for now only in the US and Canada. Shipping with begin in November this year.

Cé Noir was created in France and crafted and designed by the ‘Cuff it’ singer. The bottle is topped by a half-domed cap, with stairlike edges on its neck and a streamlined engraving of its name on one side. A 50ml bottle of the eud de parfum retails at $160 (about R3,000).

Cé Noir has been her fragrance of choice for performing. Queen B fans may remember her first perfume, Heat, which she launched in 2010. Because the perfume was so popular, they came out with another perfume called Heat Rush.