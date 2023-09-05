LOOK: Beyoncé fans celebrate LA ‘Virgo season’ concerts decked out in silver and chrome

Hollywood stars came out in their numbers on Saturday as Beyoncé performed for a second night during her Renaissance Tour in Inglewood, California. Tens of thousands of fans filled the SoFi Stadium decked out in gleaming silver outfits on the eve of the multi-Grammy Award winner’s birthday. This theme came after Beyoncé asked her fans to celebrate her birthday by rocking silver fits.

Beyoncé herself rocked several stunning outfits, including a custom Emilio Pucci number. "My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22," she shared through her Instagram Stories last week. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night." Even Viola Davis understood the assignment. @mediumsizemeech shared, "Not Miss Viola got her midriff out for Beyoncé! Okay girl".

Davis was joined by several other megastars in entertainment and sports, including Issa Rae, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Kelly Rowland. The LA Times shared images of some of the most eye-catching outfits worn by fans over the weekend.

During the show, Beyoncé delivered a speech in which she thanked fans for all their support. "I'm grateful to have this perspective and this view of all of you," she said. "I've been able to do what I do for over 26 years — going on 27 years. It's because of you. It's because of your loyalty. It's because of your prayers. I just want to say, 'Thank you.'" She is now set to perform for the third and final night in California tonight. In celebration, fans have been sharing their birthday wishes online throughout the day.