Jay-Z returns to Instagram to promote ‘The Book of Clarence’

Two years on from the last time Jay-Z deleted his Instagram account in 2021 after a brief stay on the platform in which he followed Beyoncé and helped promote 'The Harder They Fall’, the multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper has returned to the social media platform. This time around, the ‘Empire State Of Mind’ star returned to the platform to promote an upcoming film, ‘The Book of Clarence’.

Jay-Z is a co-producer on the film, alongside Jeymes Samuel, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda. ‘The Book of Clarence’ which stars LaKeith Stanfield and was directed by Jeymes Samuel a.k.a. the Bullitts, follows Clarence as he tries to capitalise on the rise of Jesus Christ.

In his one and only Instagram post since his return, Jay-Z shared the movie trailer and wrote, ‘The Book Of Clarence. January 2024.’ Boardroom, which shared the news on Instagram, added that the upcoming film features new music by Jay-Z.

"The film, executive produced by the hip-hop mogul, stars @lakeithstanfield3 as a wannabe Messiah inspired by Jesus alongside Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Altre Woodard and Tevana Taylor. 'The Book of Clarence, due in theatres on Jan.12, features new music by @jeymes, @jayz, and more."

Previously, the 53-year-old collaborated with writer-director Samuel on his 2021 film ‘The Harder They Fall’. The rapper produced and wrote two soundtrack songs for the film. His last solo effort came in 2017 when he released his thirteenth studio album, ‘4:44’.