WATCH: Jay-Z spotted playing amapiano in his car at exclusive Michael Rubin party

Amapiano’s continued growth in popularity across the globe has been a sight to behold. As it continues to grow, many A-list celebrities have thrown their weight behind the genre through social media posts.

The latest major celebrity to be spotted enjoying some amapiano is the multi Grammy award-winning rapper Jay-Z. A recent video of the ‘Empire State of Mind’ star jamming in his Land Rover to Lojay and Sarz’s amapiano hit ‘Monalisa’ has been making the rounds on social media.

The video was taken as Jay-Z arrived at Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July Hamptons bash. The ultra exclusive party was attended by the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin and Hailey Bieber all dressed up in all white.

“Amapiano is defs taking over the world,” Tweeted @pvleng. “Just saw a video of Jay-Z in the Hamptons driving top down with yanos playing in the car.” Amapiano is defs taking over the world. Just saw a video of Jay-Z in the Hamptons driving top down with yanos playing in the car. — no chaser, neat. (@Pvleng) July 4, 2023

@yonesfak added, “ppl arguing about whether Jay-Z is listening to amapiano or afrobeats is how I know the unemployment rate is high.” ppl arguing about whether Jay-Z is listening to amapiano or afrobeats is how I know the unemployment rate is high. — habibti (@Yonesfak) July 5, 2023