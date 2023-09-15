Inside the private island resort where Beyonce spent her 42nd birthday

American singer Beyonce is in the midst of her ‘Renaissance’ tour, but she took a short break to celebrate her birthday in private, as per TMZ. According to TMZ, the singer rented out a spot called Mermaid Bay, a string of 11 villas located within The Brando, a private island resort.

Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed in the main residence of the Mermaid Bay, a 4-bedroom villa that costs around $20K (about R380,000) per night. The rest of their group stayed in one of the 10 other villas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brando (@thebrandoresort)

Beyoncé's birthday was on September 4, and she celebrated it with Diana Ross and approximately 70,000 fans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brando (@thebrandoresort)

On Monday, the 42-year-old ‘Break My Soul’ singer shared a carousel of images from her birthday on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brando (@thebrandoresort)

She captioned the post, “Every time I sad I’m going to the Bday show and someone said, “when’s that?” My response was “9…4…8…1…Bday”. Like please man it’s in a whole song get in formation!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

In the first picture, her mom Tina Knowles, and dad Mathew Knowles are planting a kiss on both her cheeks. In the other pictures, Beyonce, who was dressed in a T-shirt and ripped blue jeans can be seen standing backstage while holding a drink. The singer was then pictured cuddling up to Jay-Z.