‘Thankful’ Beyoncé celebrates 42nd birthday with over 70K fans in LA

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who turned 42 on Monday, took a few minutes out of her epic “Renaissance World Tour” LA concert to give thanks to everyone and everything that has made her into the global superstar she is today. The special concert saw A-list celebrities like Adele, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Duchess Meghan (Markle), among others, show up for the grand affair.

After having to reschedule some dates when the tour was initially announced earlier this year, this show just so happened to fall on her birthday. Before the show Queen Bey asked that fans to come decked out in silver and chrome outfits. “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.” More than 70 000 fans showed up for the celebratory live concert, which was held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. During her performance, the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker took a minute to show appreciation for the life she leads, thanking her parents, fans and her Destiny’s Child band members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on this stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of you’ll. “I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music, which then heals all of you. I am thankful for every tear, I’m thankful for my children ... for my husband. I’m thankful for all the sh** we’ve been through. “I’m thankful for my beautiful father, who is here tonight. I thank him for his sacrifice ... pain. I’m thankful for my mother, that beautiful queen.