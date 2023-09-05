‘Thankful’ Beyoncé celebrates 42nd birthday with over 70K fans in LA

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who turned 42 on Monday, took a few minutes out of her epic “Renaissance World Tour” LA concert to give thanks to everyone and everything that has made her into the global superstar she is today.
The special concert saw A-list celebrities like Adele, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Duchess Meghan (Markle), among others, show up for the grand affair.
After having to reschedule some dates when the tour was initially announced earlier this year, this show just so happened to fall on her birthday.
Before the show Queen Bey asked that fans to come decked out in silver and chrome outfits.
“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.
“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”
More than 70 000 fans showed up for the celebratory live concert, which was held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
During her performance, the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker took a minute to show appreciation for the life she leads, thanking her parents, fans and her Destiny’s Child band members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on this stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of you’ll.
“I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music, which then heals all of you. I am thankful for every tear, I’m thankful for my children ... for my husband. I’m thankful for all the sh** we’ve been through.
“I’m thankful for my beautiful father, who is here tonight. I thank him for his sacrifice ... pain. I’m thankful for my mother, that beautiful queen.
“I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons.
“I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams ... for all of you guys who have been with me since 1997.
“I’m thankful for every flaw, every stretch mark ... I’m thankful that I’m here and f**king 42. I am grateful for joy and I thank God ... I thank you God, I love you’ll,” she said.
Watch video.
Beyoncé’s full 42nd Birthday Speech- MUST WATCH🥺❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/T7zPAGUR66— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 5, 2023
Queen Bey was also pleasantly surprised when the legendary Diana Ross, dressed in a glamorous glittering black gown, took to the stage to sing “Happy Birthday” to her.
@notolsennchris #beyonce #renaissancetour #dianaross ♬ original sound - not chris olsen
The multi-award winning artist still has seven more shows to perform in before wrapping up the tour which began on May 10 in Stockholm.