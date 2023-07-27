Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson splits from husband after 8 years of marriage

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson are getting divorced. The 'Cuff It' singer's 69-year-old mother filed for divorce this week after eight years of marriage to the 'Black Terror' director, 76, with court documents obtained by multiple outlets citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Knowles and Lawson separated on Tuesday, having tied the knot in April 2015. The former previously went by the name Celestine Lawson and has requested her name be changed back to Celestine Knowles. The exes have no children together. As well as Beyoncé, 41, Knowles has Solange, 37, with her first husband Mathew Knowles.

Knowles’s separation comes weeks after she had over $1-million worth of cash and jewellery stolen from her home. The fashion designer was out of town when someone from her team stopped by her Los Angeles abode and discovered her entire safe and its contents had been stolen, TMZ reported on July 9.

It is unclear how the thieves got inside and removed the safe. And it wasn't the first time Knowles has had an unwanted visitor in recent months.

In April, a man was arrested for causing a disturbance and damaging her property, after he was caught standing at the front of her house throwing rocks at her mailbox. While police, including a helicopter, headed for the scene, the man ran away but he was located by the chopper and, following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody. The suspect was said to have been behaving erratically and was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.