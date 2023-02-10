BRIT Awards name David Guetta Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday's ceremony

David Guetta has been named Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday night's (February 11, 2023) BRIT Awards. The world-famous French DJ and producer - who is set to perform at the ceremony at The O2 in London with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson and is also up for International Song of The Year for “I'm Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha - has been unveiled as the recipient of the prestigious accolade, which was received by Beyoncé's producer Inflo last year.

Guetta said: “I am very honoured to receive Producer of the Year. I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture. Watch video: “The UK music scene is full of world-class artists and producers, so to be recognised like this means a lot to me. Thank you so much!”

Over the years, the “I'm Good (Blue)” hitmaker has produced hits for the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, to name a few. What's more, Harry Styles' co-writer and co-producer on his Grammy-winning solo LP “Harry's House”, Kid Harpoon, has been handed the Songwriter of the Year prize. Harpoon - whose real name is Tom Hull - will receive his award on the BRITs red carpet.

As well as the former One Direction star, his credits include Florence + The Machine, Jessie Ware and Shakira. He said: “To be acknowledged by the BRITs this year for songwriting, a beautiful and complex craft, is unbelievable. It’s a dream come true to create for a living. I cannot wait to celebrate with everyone on Saturday.” The only other winners already announced before the big bash are this year's Rising Star honourees, R+B girl group FLO.

Styles has tied with Wet Leg for the most nominations with four apiece. The “As It Was” singer has been given the nod in the coveted Artist of the Year category alongside Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again…, and is also shortlisted for Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop/R+B Act. He's also set to perform on the night, along with Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Stormzy, Wet Leg and Cat Burns.