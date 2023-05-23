Bruno Mars is ready to return with a fresh sound on his first solo album in seven years. The “Marry You” hitmaker has been working on his follow-up to 2016’s “24K Magic”, and is said to be in “early talks” for a huge tour next year and beyond.

A music insider told “The Sun” newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Bruno has taken some time away to develop a new look and sound following the success of his last few projects. “He is close to completing the new record and is in early talks with Live Nation to map out a deal which will see him tour the album next year and into 2025. Watch video:

“Bruno wants it to include the biggest concerts he has ever done and is keen to mount a large-scale multi-dimensional live show.” While on a break from his solo career, Mars teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form the R’n’B superduo Silk Sonic, whose 2021 debut studio album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic”, won four Grammys. Anderson has dubbed Bruno “one of the greatest vocalists I’ve ever worked with.”

Speaking on R’n’B Now Radio on Apple Music 1, he said: “It was big for me. Like I was just trying to take it all in, live in the moment, like being in the studio with them. I’ve done collabs with everybody. “I don’t know not one person old, young, everyone on my checklist I’ve already checked and I’ve done all kinds of stuff, I’ve had records that have gotten Grammys but there’s stuff – but like there’s always a place that an artist wants to go and I wanted to go straight to the top. “And there’s a cheat code, you know what I’m saying? Everybody told me the cheat code is linking up with this dude. Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s dope.”