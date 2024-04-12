Caitlyn Jenner breaks silence on OJ Simpson death: ‘Good riddance’

Caitlyn Jenner has broken her silence on OJ Simpson’s death with the bitter send-off: “Good riddance.” The 74-year-old Olympic gold medallist – whose ex-wife Kris Jenner, 68, was previously married to the late Robert Kardashian who defended Simpson in court after he was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman – addressed his death with a scathing post on X.

Caitlyn posted after it was announced on Thursday that Simpson had died from cancer aged 76 a day earlier: “Good Riddance #OJSimpson.” Good Riddance #OJSimpson — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 11, 2024 Social media users slammed Caitlyn over her post, with many highlighting how she and OJ used to be friends. Caitlyn has never shied away from sharing her views on Simpson and her theory the former NFL star-turned-actor slaughtered Nicole and Ron.

During her appearance on 2021’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’, she said she was convinced he was guilty of the double-murder. Later that year, she said on Australia’s ‘Big Brother VIP’ show: “It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris’ best friend – had been for a long time. “I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder. Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it ’cause I’m OJ Simpson.

“And Nicole relayed that on to Kris at one point, and unfortunately, she was right.” In 2017, Caitlyn said in her memoir ‘The Secrets of my Life’ Simpson was the “most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest (man) in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.” More than 150 million people across the world were glued to TVs during Simpson’s 11-month trial that ended in October 1995 with a not-guilty verdict for the former athlete.