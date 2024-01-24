‘Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?’ Dwayne Johnson returns to WWE in major new role

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has returned to WWE in a major new role. The wrestling icon turned Hollywood megastar - who made his name in the ring before turning his attention to acting - has officially joined the board of directors for TKO, which was formed by parent company Endeavor as part of the UFC and WWE merger in September 2023.

Now, Johnson will bring "decades of experience in live entertainment and sports to the board". He said in a statement: "My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come. "Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build."

The deal also sees the star take "full ownership" of The Rock moniker. He continued: "Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. "At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing.

"I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. "I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them."

In related news, Netflix has struck a lucrative deal with WWE Raw. The popular weekly live show air exclusively on Netflix from January next year.

The deal marks the first time that Raw will not air new episodes on a broadcast television network in its 31-year history.