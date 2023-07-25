Doja Cat puts fans on blast and now she’s lost 200K followers on Instagram

Doja Cat has slammed some of her own fans on social media. The 27-year-old rap star - whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - lashed out at some of her fans in a series of now-deleted Twitter posts.

The 'Juicy' hitmaker wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My fans don't get to name themselves s***. “If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f****** 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house "My life my rules my style my attitude (sic)"

Doja Cat responds to fans asking if she can say she loves them:



“i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/BBmNKZxqT1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023 Doja's comments were subsequently questioned by one of her fans, who pointed out that they've supported her "through thick and thin".

In response, Doja said: "nobody forced you idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother b**** you sound like a crazy person. (sic)" After her outburst, many fans jumped ship and unfollowed the rap star on Twitter. According to The Independent, some even went as far as deactivating their accounts. Meanwhile, Doja previously admitted to being inspired by Nicki Minaj, whose fans are often referred to as Barbz.

Doja Cat loses over 200K followers on Instagram following fans controversy. pic.twitter.com/sjUfrWNv3O — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023 The rapper has been wowed by Nicki's success and her approach to her music career.

She told Elle magazine: "I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me. "The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.'" Despite this, Doja confessed that she'd love to step back from her music career and pursue some of her other interests, such as fashion and beauty.

However, the rap star knows that she needs to dedicate meaningful time to her ambitions.