Drew Barrymore steps down as 2023 host of MTV Movie and TV Awards in support of writer's strike

Drew Barrymore has stepped down as host of the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards just days before the ceremony, in solidarity with the Hollywood writer's strike. The annual bash, which takes place at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, will go hostless this weekend, however, the 48-year-old actress will return as host next year.

In a statement issued to “Variety”, she said: “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Watch video: “Everything we celebrate and honour about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

She added that MTV has "truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​” Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, commented: “Drew, without question, she’s been incredible. It’s hard to imagine that we’ve ever had a better experience with a host. “She’s more of a partner really, she’s in it every day, just super passionate and super engaged and creative. She even bought some of her own team along for the journey. So when this all reared its head, we started to prepare for what could be. She is not surprisingly, standing in solidarity with the writers, which we have full respect for. She has our full support.”