Dua Lipa suffers from imposter syndrome. But the singer, 27, who found fame after posting songs on YouTube, said she finds artists who have been stricken with self-doubt inspiring.

She told “The Sun” on Sunday: “A lot of the time, I get so inspired by artists that have quite a lot of self-doubt or darkness. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, do I have to feel this much pain to be good at what I do?’ “That is sometimes what I think. Sometimes imposter syndrome can get the better of me, especially when I’m writing.” She added she also fears her acting won’t be up to scratch when she is under pressure to portray emotional states on camera.

Lipa, who has just made her acting debut in the spy movie “Argylle” alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L Jackson, said: “It was really exciting. But for me, it is baby steps. Watch video: “That’s the best way to discover yourself as well, rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something you can’t completely tackle head-on.

“My biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and to be like, ‘Now I have to be an actor and feel all these emotions on camera.’ “Where I haven’t brought myself up to that point yet.” She added about trying to enjoy her work: “While you are creating it, have fun with it.

“It only gets scary when it is time for release, and you’re like, ‘Oh f, are people going to love it?’ “That’s how I feel about my music. While I’m making it, it’s all great, and I am in my own world. Making something I am proud of. “You want to do something that you haven’t done before, and you want to challenge yourself, explore this different range. I can shut out the social media. I’m doing it for me. I’m making something I love.”