Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson appear to confirm romance at baseball game

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson attended the New York Knicks basketball game together on Sunday. The pair seemingly confirmed their romance as they were filmed in the stands looking smitten as they giggled over pints at Madison Square Garden.

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor sat next to the comedian, while Ratajkowski had singer Jordin Sparks and her spouse Dana Isaiah on her side. An insider recently said the pair are having "a good time together". Watch video:

The 31-year-old model - who has Sylvester, 20 months, with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard - has been dating Davidson over recent weeks, and the celebrity duo are keen to keep their romance casual for the time being. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Emily is doing well and getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom since her divorce. She is dating and having fun with it." Ratajkowski split from Bear-McClard earlier this year, but she's now said to be very happy with Davidson, 29.

The insider added: "She's in a good headspace." Earlier this month, a source revealed that Ratajkowski "is super into" Davidson. The brunette beauty recently joined the 'King of Staten Island' star to celebrate his 29th birthday, and there has been "non-stop communication" between the celebrity duo since they started dating.

The source said: "Emily is super into Pete right now. "It's still very new, but they have been in non-stop communication, and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special." Davidson - who has previously dated the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - has been wowed by Ratajkowski's intelligence, and he makes her laugh.