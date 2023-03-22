Emma Heming Willis poignantly marks 14th anniversary of wedding to Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis has poignantly marked the 14th anniversary of her wedding to Bruce Willis. The model, 44, shared her devastation in February about her 68-year-old “Die Hard” actor partner’s health woes in a joint statement with the rest of his family, and, on Tuesday, posted photos and a video to mark her happiness since getting hitched to Bruce and to reflect on her new role as a “caregiver”.

Alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received from a friend, Emma wrote on her Instagram feed: “Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. Watch video: “I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person’s act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me.

“In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. “Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left ‘a little something’ for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said ‘Happy Anniversary’ among other things. “It got me thinking about how hard these types of ‘special occasions’ can be on caregivers.

“When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is. “So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time. “I love you Juliya. You singlehandedly made this day special for us. #randomactsofkindness #gratitude #friendship.”

Hours later, Emma shared a video shot by Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore of her and the actor renewing their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary. She said alongside the clip: “On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009. I’m so happy we did. “Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.

“And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.” She said: “A big shout out to our videographer @demimoore, our wedding singers @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis and our two flower girls Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn @stevoeads for marrying us, again. “And to our sweet family and friends for always showing up for us @buuski @zorina.heming @maryjobrunoinc @robokraft Beth, David and Sofia #weddinganniversary #maketime #makememories.”