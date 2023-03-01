Evan Rachel Wood: ‘I didn’t manipulate Marilyn Manson’s accuser into sex abuse allegations’

Evan Rachel Wood is denying she “manipulated” Ashley Morgan Smithline into making false rape allegations against their mutual ex Marilyn Manson. The “Running with Scissors” actress, 35, spoke out in a declaration after Morgan Smithline, 38, earlier this month backtracked on her allegations the shock rocker had sexually assaulted her, by saying Rachel Wood had helped talk her into believing she may have “repressed” the attacks in her memory.

Rachel Wood said in a declaration filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, which was obtained by Page Six: “I never pressured or manipulated Ashley Morgan Smithline to make any accusations against (Marilyn). Watch video: “And I certainly never pressured or manipulated her to make accusations that were not true.”

She also denied the claim Morgan Smithline made in her declaration that people in her circle had reached out with the intent to persuade her into targeting “Personal Jesus” shock rocker Marilyn, 58. The actress said the model allegedly contacted her first via Instagram in March 2019 – and provided screenshots of their apparent social media exchanges. They included an Instagram comment from Morgan Smithlineon on one of Rachel Wood’s posts, which allegedly read, “when he had me captive in the stupid ballet studio, i cringed hearing him brag about replaying that scene from rules of attraction to you... i thought no one would ever talk about this...”.

Rachel Wood said in her declaration the comment resonated with her as Manson – born Brain Hugh Warner – had allegedly sexually abused her while watching the “Rules of Attraction” film, which was information not publicly available at the time of their alleged social media exchange. Manson had been accused by Ashley, 38, of raping her while cutting her with a swastika-emblazoned knife and shoving his fist into her mouth during sex, with the model revealing her claims the “The View” in June 2021 and entering a lawsuit against him. Her case was dismissed in January after she failed to find new legal counsel to represent her, and she then claimed in a declaration: “I succumbed to pressure from Evan Rachel Wood and her associates to make accusations of rape and assault against (Marilyn) that were not true.”

She added either Rachel Wood’s girlfriend Illma Gore, or Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters, who also sued the singer, contacted her in 2020 and allegedly said she should take part in group meetings of the singer’s “victims”. More than a dozen women have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Manson, after Rachel Wood claimed in 2021 on Instagram he abused her. Manson has filed a lawsuit against Rachel Wood and Gore, alleging among other charges those of defamation, emotional distress, and “impersonation over the Internet”.