Gregory Porter’s six SA shows all sold-out and he’s ‘feeling the love’

Two-time Grammy award-winning singing sensation Gregory Porter is set to perform in South Africa later this January.
Showtime Management in August last year announced “An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter” will be held in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Johannesburg will have five shows at Teatro, Montecasino on January, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28. Porter will perform for one night in Cape Town on January 21 at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden.
An excited Porter took to Twitter to share a message for his South African fans who are eager to see him perform.
“See you soon South Africa! Coming for you at the end of the month to play six sold out shows across Capetown and Johannesburg! Feeling the LOVE! @showtime_sa,” he wrote.
Fans who were unable to score tickets are currently feeling the fomo and scrambling to find tickets for the show and are begging for extra dates to be added.
Hailing from New York, Porter is easily recognised by his signature cap and “deep booming baritone”.
He has previously played in SA at the Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014 and 2015; and, has a long association with the people of the country and the African continent.
@brettherron said: “Please add another show in Cape Town -- I was too slow to get tickets. SOLD OUT 😢.”
@Sbo_mkhaliphi said: “Can you please arrange an additional show? I tried to get tickets since December but they were sold out too soon🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏.”
