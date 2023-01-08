Gregory Porter’s six SA shows all sold-out and he’s ‘feeling the love’

Showtime Management in August last year announced “An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter” will be held in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Two-time Grammy award-winning singing sensation Gregory Porter is set to perform in South Africa later this January.

Johannesburg will have five shows at Teatro, Montecasino on January, 23, 24, 26, 27 and 28. Porter will perform for one night in Cape Town on January 21 at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden.

An excited Porter took to Twitter to share a message for his South African fans who are eager to see him perform.

“See you soon South Africa! Coming for you at the end of the month to play six sold out shows across Capetown and Johannesburg! Feeling the LOVE! @showtime_sa,” he wrote.